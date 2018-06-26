× Motion Filed to Delay Knigge Murder Trial

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – The murder trial for a Clare woman accused of killing a friend will likely be delayed again.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mackenzie Knigge is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge. Gomez’ burned body was found in a field near Clare on August 12th of 2017.

Knigge was originally scheduled to stand trial in May but then the trial was pushed to July.

A motion filed Monday by Knigge’s attorney requests a continuance until August 7th. The motion states the state does not have any opposition to the continuance. A judge must still issue a ruling on the motion.

Another suspect in Gomez’ murder, Phillip Williams of Lafayette, Indiana, remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Investigators say Knigge and Gomez were friends and both women were having a relationship with Williams.