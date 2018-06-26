× New Iowa Law Requires Carbon Monoxide Detector

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s less than a week away before a major safety change in Iowa law goes into effect.

Starting July 1st, any home or rental property that has a fuel-fired heater or appliance, fireplace, or attached garage must have a carbon monoxide detector installed.

Often called the “silent killer”, CO is odorless, smokeless, and colorless. Hundreds of people die every year from carbon monoxide poisoning.

For any construction or remodeling done after July 1st, carbon monoxide detectors must be installed.