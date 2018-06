× Numbers Released from Iowa Blood Donor Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — The biggest blood drive of the year in the state likely helped save more than one 1,000 lives in Iowa.

Last Thursday was Iowa Blood Donor Day 2018.

Two satellite blood donation centers were set up in the metro. A total of 456 units of blood were collected. That’s enough for more than 1,300 transfusions.

Ninety-seven donors were inspired to give for the first time at the event.