United Way Report Shows Iowans Increasingly Struggling With Finances

IOWA -- A new report by the United Way shows the number of Iowans struggling financially is on the rise.

The report says almost 40% of Iowans can't afford paying for basic needs like health care or child care. It also says the number of what they call "Alice" families--those who work but struggle to make ends meet--is now much higher than the number of families living in poverty.

And the problem is only growing.

Part of it is wages are low, part of it is we have lots of jobs that are not full-time with benefits. So they're struggling to piece all those parts of a budget together on their own without full-time hours," said United Way Executive Director Deann Cook.

The report also states in order to survive in Iowa, a family of four needs to make $56,000 a year, and an individual would have to make more than $19,000 per year.