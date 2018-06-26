× Woman Pulled From Car in Waukee Pond

WAUKEE, Iowa — Rescue crews have pulled a woman from a vehicle that entered a pond in Waukee.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Waukee Fire Department responded to a 39-year-old woman who they say was driving eastbound on Hickman Road when she exited the roadway and went into the pond. Witnesses at the scene say they believe the victim may have been experiencing a medical issue.

The Waukee fire chief and other witnesses were able to pull the woman out through the passenger side window of the vehicle. Officials believe the woman was in the car for approximately nine minutes after it became completely submerged.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not yet been released.