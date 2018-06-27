× Emmetsburg Bicyclists Hit by Van, One Person Killed

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — A man was killed and a woman injured when they were hit while riding their bikes Wednesday.

It happened on county highway N-40, just south of 330th Avenue in Palo Alto County.

Luke and Cacey Rouse and their 4-year-old son Hank of Emmetsburg were riding on the outer part of the southbound lane. A man driving a van says he was adjusting his mirror when he hit them.

Lacey and Hank were knocked onto the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital and her son’s condition is unknown.

Luke and his bike were knocked into the ditch. He died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.