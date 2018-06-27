Local Downtown Restaurants Gearing Up for Hamilton Crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "Hamilton is gonna be the biggest broadway show event ever to hit the state of Iowa," said Bruce Gerleman, Owner of Splash.

Splash is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It has been around for a lot of shows, but its owner says there's been nothing like Hamilton.

"(The) Phantom of the Opera was huge," said Gerleman. "This is gonna even exceed Phantom of the Opera. So, we`re excited."

Gerleman says Splash is ready for the rush of people.

"We've purchased extra fish," said Gerleman. "We fly our fish in fresh, every morning from Hawaii and Boston. So, we`ve got extra fish on hand and we`ve been training our staff. We`re prepared for 21 days of just pure energy and excitement."

But Hamilton isn't only going to be good for Splash, which is right across from the Civic Center.

"It's gonna be very good for all of downtown," said Gerleman. "The financial aspects of this are huge..."

The Great Des Moines Partnership agrees.

"We're gonna have more people downtown," said Tiffany Tauscheck, Greater Des Moines Partnership's Chief Strategy Officer. "Which is incredibly exciting, because not only is it bringing in visitors from around the state, but it's also bringing in even folks in the suburbs to come downtown, experience what there is to offer, go to a great show. Hopefully they grab a bite to eat, while they're down here, and really experience all the vibrancy that is in downtown Des Moines."