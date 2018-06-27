New Focus: ‘Ames Downtown’ Launched on Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Main Street here is evolving into a new identity.Over the years it’s signs have said it’s the Ames Cultural District, or Historic Ames Downtown.

A consultant was hired to help the Main Street area reconfigure and rebrand. The organization changed the name from Ames Main Street Cultural District to Ames Main Street. The change came in cooperation with Main Street Iowa.

The area has a new logo promoting Downtown Ames. The signs went up on Main Street Tuesday morning.

“Downtown Ames is the heart of the Ames community it’s the place where community happens,” said Cindy Hicks, Executive Director of Ames Main Street. “It’s a vibrant place, you’ll notice the colors we went with very bright colors, it’s a place of diversity.”

The organization held a ribbon cutting and formal unveiling of the new logo and name change.

“Our program name is now Ames Main Street, the area we promote is Downtown Ames,” said Hicks. “There are many different names that have been used over the years to describe the heart of our community, but for most people it has always been simply Downtown Ames.”

Hicks said the Ames downtown maintains a historic flavor, as that is where the roots of the City of Ames began. She added the Sheldon Munn used to be the place for big college gatherings, as there was no Memorial Union then.

“When you come to Ames the downtown area this is where this community started,and when you want to see someone you know this is where you come,” said Hicks.

The banners marked the change, it will take some time to replace all the directional signs pointing out Downtown Ames.