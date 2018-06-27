× Now Is Your Shot to See Hamilton in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hamilton opens its doors Wednesday night at the Civic Center of Greater Des Moines.

The American musical runs June 27th through July 15th. There are 24 shows playing in Des Moines.

People who still don’t have a ticket can enter a digital lottery for $10 tickets. There are 40 total orchestra tickets that will be sold for every performance.

To enter the lottery you can click here. The lottery will open at 9:00 a.m. two days before the performance date and will close at 7:00 a.m. the day before the performance.

People can only receive two tickets to a performance through the lottery. You must be 18 years or older and have a valid non-expired identification.