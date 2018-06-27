× Police Charge Suspect In Blazing Saddle Brawl

DES MOINES, Iowa– Des Moines Police have Identified the suspect in a bar fight the Blazing Saddle nearly three weeks ago.

Joseph Briglevich a 30 year old man from Gilbert is charged with assault causing injury.

“As a result of the news stories about the Blazing Saddle assault, about 12 tips were received, all identifying the Briglevich either by his name or an alias he utilizes on Facebook,” Sergeant Paul Parizek said.

Last week, Briglevich was contacted by police and cooperated with the investigation.

The victim asks to remain anonymous.

The assault charge stems from a fight that happened on the patio at the Blazing Saddle bar during the Capital City Pride Fest.