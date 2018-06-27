× Suspect in May Stabbing Caught, Charged with Attempted Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – A person of interest in the stabbing of a woman who leaped from a second story deck to escape her attacker has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Forty-six-year-old Cortez West was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night. He is facing charges of attempted murder, willful injury, and domestic abuse-assault.

Police say West stabbed his roommate, Donna Williams, several times on May 17th at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southeast 22nd Street. In her attempt to get away from West, Williams jumped from a second story deck.

West was named as a person of interest in the case. but police were initially unable to locate him. He was arrested Tuesday.

Williams was in critical condition immediately following the stabbing but is now recovering.