Woman Pulled from Vehicle in Waukee Pond Dies

WAUKEE, Iowa – A woman who was pulled from a vehicle that crashed in a pond in Waukee Tuesday afternoon has died.

Police say 38-year-old Shessla Whitlow was driving eastbound on Hickman Road when her vehicle veered off the road and into a pond.

The Waukee fire chief and other witnesses were able to pull Whitlow out through the passenger side window of the vehicle. Officials believe she was in the car for approximately nine minutes after it became completely submerged.

She was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

An autopsy is being performed Thursday to determine the cause of death, which may give insight to what caused the crash.