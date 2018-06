Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- The Palms Theatre and IMAX is taking shape just north of Hickman Road.

Large precast walls are already in place and the roof is almost complete. On Thursday, a helicopter helped lift all of the heating ventilation and air conditioning units onto the roof, and several people gathered to watch the process.

Once complete, the Palms will feature 15 movie screens, plus the IMAX. The $22 million project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.