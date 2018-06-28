Greenfield Residents Scramble to Clean Up After Heavy Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Iowa -- Sirens sounded across central Iowa on Thursday as heavy rain and 80 mile per hour winds left a trail of damage as the storm moved through the area.

Some of the worst damage happened in Greenfield, which saw downed trees, damaged roofs, and a city-wide power outage that left homeowners scrambling to clean up.

Just outside Becky Knieps' front window, the aftermath of tornado force winds that ripped through her neighborhood is evident.

“It’s awful, just absolutely awful. It's unbelievable. Why did this happen?" asked Knip. “I was scared, very, very scared. I thought this could be it."

Strong winds destroyed her shed and catapulted pieces of debris from her yard to a lawn across the street.

“I'm still a little shaken up. It was scary, it just got pitch black and I went to the basement and I was down there for about 20 minutes,” Kniep said.

The Office of Emergency Management urges people to call their provider if the power goes out, especially during a storm.

“They can come and check it out to see if it is at the home or where the transmission line is hooked up," said Bob Kempf with Emergency Management

No one was hurt but during this storm, but residents like Kniep are now left to clean up the mess.