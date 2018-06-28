× Iowa Supreme Court to Vote on Waiting Period for Abortions

IOWA — On Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court will rule on an abortion waiting requirement.

Justices will decide if it violates a woman’s constitutional right to require a 72-hour waiting period before getting an abortion. Under the law, a woman would first get an ultrasound and information about alternatives, then have to wait 72 hours before the procedure.

The measure was signed into law last year by former governor Terry Branstad. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa sued the state over the law. The two groups are also suing the state over a measure signed into law this year that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.