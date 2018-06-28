Million Dollar Tractor Collection to be Auctioned Off This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Approximately 130 vintage and classic tractors will be auctioned off this weekend on a farm east of Boone.

Eric and Carol Ziel have been collecting tractors on their farm for decades, but now they’ve decided it’s time to part with the collectibles. Eric estimates they have around $1 million tied up in their hobby.

“With 130-some tractors, it just gets to be a lot to keep up,” said Ziel. “Finally decided one day, I hate to see them deteriorate, they need to go to a new good home.”

“He has always had an eye for finding rare tractors,” said Kurt Aumann, of Aumann Auction Company. “He’s got an amazing assortment, his collection is really varied.”

Ziel likes to share stories of his tractors, like a Minneapolis Moline model, which is one of a kind. The tractor is orange and gold--two different color schemes in one tractor.

“They had a contest where they had farmers vote on what color they wanted to tractors to be. Clearly orange lost because they went with the yellow and brown skin,” said Ziel.

Another tractor that is the star of the show is the Minneapolis Moline UDLX. It was designed to plow the fields and also to be driven into town like a car.

“The UDLX is a tractor that, for most collectors, is one they want in the collection,” said Ziel. “I looked a long time, found this one in Kansas.”

“It's got windshield wipers, rear-view mirrors, a heater, and all the modern conveniences for 1938,” said Aumann.

“Every day I get on a tractor and I think, boy I just wish I could keep all these, but they need to go to their own future home,” said Ziel.

Here is a link to the auction catalog.

