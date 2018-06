× Shooting Reported at Capital Gazette Newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — A reporter with the Capital Gazette newspaper said multiple people have been shot at its office in Annapolis, Maryland.

Anne Arundel police said they are responding to an active shooter at an Annapolis building.

The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.