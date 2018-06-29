× Iowa Supreme Court Rules Against 72-Hour Waiting Period for Abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled against a waiting period requirement for an abortion .

The court issued its ruling Friday morning, saying it violates a woman’s constitutional right to require a 72-hour waiting period before getting an abortion. The decision was 5-2.

Under the law, a woman would first have had to get an ultrasound and information about alternatives to abortion, then have to wait 72-hours before the procedure.

The measure was signed into law last year by former governor Terry Branstad.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa sued the state over the law.

The two groups are also suing the state over a measure signed into law this year, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.