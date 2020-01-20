× Enter to Win Tickets to Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive tickets to Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend plus special replica t-shirts inspired by the special edition uniforms! The games will be held at the Knapp Center on January 31 and February 1.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I buy tickets and learn more about Drake’s Basketball games?

Click here to buy tickets.