2020 Iowa Caucus Results

Enter to Win Tickets to Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend!

Posted 12:01 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 12:02AM, January 20, 2020

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive tickets to Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend plus special replica t-shirts inspired by the special edition uniforms! The games will be held at the Knapp Center on January 31 and February 1.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I buy tickets and learn more about Drake’s Basketball games?
Click here to buy tickets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.