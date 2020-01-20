Fort Dodge Man Charged With Murder in Woman’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Fort Dodge police have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing a woman Monday morning.

Mark Russell, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to 21 North 14th Street just after 9 a.m. regarding an altercation between a man and a woman. When police arrived, 45-year-old Angela McLeod was unresponsive and ultimately pronounced dead.

After investigating witnesses, police determined that during the altercation Russell grabbed an object and struck McLeod.