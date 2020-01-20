David Geiger has the Agribusiness Report for January 20, 2020.
Iowa’s Dairy Industry Could Benefit from USMCA
President Trump Announces Rollback of Obama-Era WOTUS Act
Net Farm Income Increased in 2019
Input Sought on Agricultural Conservation Easement Program Rule
USDA: Corn and Soybean Stocks Down from 2018
Hog Industry to Benefit from China Investment
24 States Set to Raise the Minimum Wage in 2020
House of Representatives Approves USMCA Deal and Sends it to the US Senate
U.S. House Agrees to Move Forward With USMCA Deal
President Trump Signs USMCA
Clarksville Couple Opening a Bed and Breakfast in a Dairy Barn
Insiders 12/22/19: New Plan Raises Sales Tax to Cut Taxes Elsewhere, U.S. Senate Candidate Kimberly Graham
DHS Withholding $43 Million from January Payment to Medicaid Provider
Iowa Farmers Say USMCA Provides Much Needed Certainty