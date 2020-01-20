Presidential Candidates Gather for Brown and Black Forum in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Several presidential hopefuls will be back in Des Moines Monday for the Brown and Black Forum.

Dedicated to addressing issues facing communities of color on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the event is hosted by VICE News.

Nine Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The forum takes place at the Iowa Events Center. Its start time has been delayed to 1:00 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on VICE.com.