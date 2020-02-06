New Class 4A Scheduling Format Headlines Big Changes To Iowa High School Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE -- The IHSAA announced big changes coming to Iowa high school football for the 2020 season. The biggest shift came in Class 4A, where a move from "districts" to "groups" aims to even the playing field.

The five Des Moines public high schools are a combined 0-126 against the eight suburban Central Iowa high schools since 2009. The format change helps limit the amount of metro versus suburban matchups, and allows teams to play more games against schools with similar success levels.

The IHSAA has implemented seven groups, each consisting of 5-6 teams, which are tiered 1-6. Five games have already been determined for each 4A school - three against teams within their group, and two against teams from outside their group.

The 16 playoff qualifiers will all be determined via the RPI. Coaches hope that the scheduling change still allows for the best 16 teams to make the playoffs.

Keith Murphy and Mark Freund parse through the complicated topic.