× Breaking Point: Dan Winters Leads Discussion on School Violence with Iowa Lawmakers LIVE Tuesday at 10 PM

Tuesday at 10:00 p.m., Channel 13 News Anchor Dan Winters continues his breakthrough reporting on the school violence epidemic across Iowa schools. The issue has gained the attention of Iowa’s lawmakers.

Now, Dan brings together the two sides with a positive emphasis on the search for solutions. The conversation begins Tuesday on the Channel 13 News at Ten with Dan Winters and Erin Kiernan.