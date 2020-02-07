Dowling’s Clark Receives All-American Jersey; High School Hoops Highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday was another busy night of high school hoops.

Dowling Catholic's Caitlin Clark was recognized for being selected to the McDonald's All-American Game. Clark responded by scoring 41 points in the Maroons' 63-52 win over Urbandale.

The Waukee girls went down 8-0 to Southeast Polk, only to roar back and blow out the Rams, 60-35. The Warriors are 16-2 on the season.

On the boys side, Centennial claimed bragging rights with a 50-48 road win over rival Ankeny. The No. 2 Jaguars have now won 11 straight games.

In another rivalry matchup, Lincoln slipped past Roosevelt 49-48. Ben Badger scored 23 points for the Rails.