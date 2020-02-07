2020 Iowa Caucus Results

Drake Women Take Care of SIU

Posted 10:10 pm, February 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

DES MOINES -- Becca Hittner scored 31 points, going 7-of-8 from three-point range, and the Drake women beat Southern Illinois on Friday, 91-76.

The Bulldogs shot 63 percent from the floor, as four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Sara Rhine had 17, while Brenni Rose and Sarah Beth Gueldner scored 11 and 10, respectively. Drake (16-6, 8-2 MVC) out-rebounded SIU 36-23.

The Bulldogs are back in action Sunday, hosting No. 24 Missouri State. Drake trails the Bears by just one game in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings heading into the 2:00 p.m. matchup.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.