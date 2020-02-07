Drake Women Take Care of SIU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Becca Hittner scored 31 points, going 7-of-8 from three-point range, and the Drake women beat Southern Illinois on Friday, 91-76.

The Bulldogs shot 63 percent from the floor, as four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Sara Rhine had 17, while Brenni Rose and Sarah Beth Gueldner scored 11 and 10, respectively. Drake (16-6, 8-2 MVC) out-rebounded SIU 36-23.

The Bulldogs are back in action Sunday, hosting No. 24 Missouri State. Drake trails the Bears by just one game in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings heading into the 2:00 p.m. matchup.