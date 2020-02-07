Buttigieg Keeps Slight Lead Over Sanders After 100% Precinct Reporting in Democratic Caucus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The results are in -- for now. With 100-percent of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg has maintained his razor-thin lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Iowa Caucus.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced the results Thursday night, days after the chaos of Monday's caucuses.

Buttigieg leads Sanders by only one-tenth of one percentage point. Buttigieg has 26.2-percent of the delegates while Sanders had 26.1-percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar trail behind Buttigieg and Sanders.

The Democratic candidates have until noon Friday to file a request for a re-canvass or a recount.

The Democratic National Committee chair called for a re-canvass of all results on Thursday, as the state's Democratic Party continued to struggle to verify the caucus data.