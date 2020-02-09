× Des Moines Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing attempted murder charges as police continue an early Sunday morning investigation. Des Moines Police were called to 2100 block of SE King Ave. at 5:31 am Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots inside an apartment. When they arrived they say 21-year-old Missael Campos took off on foot and initially escaped. Evidence at the scene indicated multiple rounds were fired with a 19-year-old being the intended target. Witnesses told police it all began with an argument.

Officers were able to locate Campos near SE 22nd street and Hartford Ave where he again attempted to flee from police but was caught after a short foot chase. Police believe Campos’ behavior indicated that he may have been under the influence of narcotics. Campos has been transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with attempted murder and interference with official acts. More charges are possible as the investigation unfolds. Investigators were able to find a substantial amount of narcotics during the investigation. While nobody was injured in the shooting police say a dog was shot multiple times. The dog is receiving medical care but is not expected to survive.