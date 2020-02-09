Insiders 2/9/20: Here’s What Went Wrong on Caucus Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats have to prove the first-in-the-nation caucuses are worth saving after delayed results and reporting problems created chaos on caucus night.

Judy Downs is the executive director of the Polk County Democrats. Dave Kochel is a Republican strategist and has served as an advisor to presidential candidates like Mitt Romney as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst. Downs and Kochel discussed what went right and what went wrong on a disastrous caucus night.

The Deciders care most about finding a candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump in the November election, but they shared with us which candidates they think are strongest on certain issues.

President Trump's acquittal in his Senate trial will impact conversations for a long time. Here’s what it means for Republicans who stuck with him and the critics who didn't.

Downs discusses the future of the Iowa caucuses and more on the Quick Six.