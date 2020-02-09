2020 Iowa Caucus Results

Murphy’s Law: UNI Panthers Underrated

In this week's Murphy's Law, the UNI Panthers are underrated, AJ Green is the best player not many know, and Ben Jacobson is showing why you don't always have to reach for the next rung on the ladder.

