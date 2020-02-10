× Board of Supervisors to Again Take Up Pay Bump for Elected Officials

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors will again address whether or not to bump up the pay of elected officials in the county this week.

The issue was tabled during a meeting two weeks ago but is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

The move would bump salaries for all five supervisors, the auditor, recorder, and treasurer up to more than $128,000 per year.

The county’s top-paid official, Attorney John Sarcone, would make $216,000 a year if approved.

The supervisors’ meeting starts at 9:30 Tuesday morning and is open to the public. It is being held at the Polk County Administrative Office Building, Room 120 at 111 Court Avenue in downtown Des Moines.