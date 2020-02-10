Des Moines City Council Approves Grant to Help Improve Skywalk Security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines City Council approved a $25,000 grant for the Des Moines Skywalk Association for the installation of security cameras in various locations of the skywalk.

The association is also receiving an additional $25,000 from Polk County and $125,000 from Operation Downtown.

"We learned a few years ago when we had issues on Court Avenue that the installation cameras on Court Avenue has made a great difference in the safety of the Court Avenue district, and we're confident that will also occur in the skywalk," said Eugene Meyer, president of the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

The initial instillation will include five cameras/sensing pods. Each pod will include a box with four cameras, a 2-way speaker, two TV monitors, and two heat detection sensors. These pods will convey data and images through fiber-optic lines back to a server under the control of the Skywalk Association Board.

The location of the cameras will be determined through a collaboration with the association's security contractor and the Des Moines Police Department.

"Us being able to have a little bit of a fingerprint on where these cameras are strategically placed is critical to getting the images that we need when we do investigate a crime, so we'll have a little input there, but it's priceless when it comes to the collaboration we have with the Skywalk Association, the security companies and other organizations in town," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.