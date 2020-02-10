× Drake University Introduces Griff II as New Mascot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today Drake University announced a replacement for mascot bulldog Griff, who will retire this summer. The new mascot is formally named Griff II, but also goes by the nickname of George.

George has been living with Drake Mascot handler Erin Bell since November.

“He is from Wisconsin, he’s a year old, born in July of 2018,” said Bell “He’s just a wonderful dog with the perfect disposition for this job.”

Bell brought Griff II into the Olmstead center in a bike trailer like you would use for a small child. The new Griff was greeted by an enthusiastic group of students who took a mid-afternoon pause from studies.

“I’m a transfer student here this is my first year at Drake and Griff was kind of part of the reason I transferred here,” said Annie Hirschfeld, a Drake Student who is from Wisconsin. “Its nice to know the school has a live mascot and they really invest in the program. So, hearing that Griff was retiring it really broke my heart.”

“George” as many were calling him today also likes to get treats from his handler Erin.

“He worked hard the dogs worked hard so we definitely reward them,” said Bell.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of our live mascot program and welcome Griff II to the Drake community,” said Drake University President Marty Martin in a news release. “I am confident that he will spark even greater school spirit and help bring us all closer together, just as Griff has done for years.”