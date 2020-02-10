× Iowa State Veterans Program Offers Help To Transition onto Campus

AMES, Iowa- Several years ago Iowa State began a program to serve veterans on campus. Currently this office serves some three thousand veterans, including family members on the campus.

“We have a mission of strengthening the lives of veterans military personnel your families in our community,” said Jathan Chicoine, Director of the Iowa State University Veterans Center. “Higher education is often in the first place at veterans are re-integrating back in civilian context, so it’s not uncommon for institutions to have programs or centers like our veteran center here at Iowa State.”

The Veteran’s Center works with students providing some tutoring to help brush up on math skills, or writing support.

“Every Thursday during the fall and spring semesters we provide a free meal to our students it’s called our Thursday night dinner program just,” said Chicoine. “This is a simple expression of our gratitude way for us to get back to those that served coming together around food like that is a good wonderful way to create community.”

Chicoine, a graduate of Gilbert High served in the Navy, and spent time in South Dakota, before returning home to head the Iowa State Veteran’s program.

“For a lot of veterans in our experiences we come from a place where we’re part of something larger than ourselves,” said Chicoine. “Many of us, I think are trying to figure out that sort of next step in their life and that purpose and trying to be very often part of something larger than themselves.”