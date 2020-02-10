× Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton Out For Season After Breaking Wrist

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton is done for the season after fracturing his wrist on Saturday.

The guard injured his wrist just before halftime of a game at Hilton Coliseum against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Cyclones won the game.

Here is the full release from the Iowa State University Athletics Department announcing the injury: