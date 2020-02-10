Registration Opens Tuesday for Grand Blue Mile With Two-Day Flash Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's time to start getting ready for spring road races, including the Grand Blue Mile.

It's coming up April 21. Registration opens Tuesday, Feb. 11, which is ten weeks before the run.

This is the 11th year Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Drake Relays have hosted the event. It’s the country’s second largest one-mile community race. Wellmark Senior Brand Marketing Manager Chris Verlengia said, “To encourage individuals of all ages and abilities to come out, join their neighbors, friends and communities, rally together to really celebrate personal achievement and to take that first step to a future of better health.”

New this year is the effort to become certified by the Council for Responsible Sport, which is the international authority for environmentally conscious participatory and spectator sports. “To be the first event in Iowa to pursue this very prestigious certification on a national and international level,” said Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon.

Proceeds from the Grand Blue Mile benefit Iowa Kidstrong school fitness programs and the historic Drake Relays.

Registration opens Feb. 11 at grandbluemile.com. You can get a discounted rate of $10 during a two-day flash sale that ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb, 12. After that, regular registration is $15 for youth and $20 for adults.