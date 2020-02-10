× Sanders and Buttigieg Want Iowa Democratic Party to Take Another Look at Final Caucus Night Numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s not over yet. Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party announced that two presidential campaigns notified the party that they want a review of results from last Monday’s error-plagued Iowa Caucuses. Campaigns for former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders requested a recanvass from select precincts.

Here are the precincts involved.

A news release from the party said that Sanders requested the recanvass for 28 precincts and Buttigieg requested 66 precincts to get further review. The party has 48 hours to notify the campaigns about their requests, which would require the party to look for errors in the results at those designated precincts.

The requests could add even more delays to what has been a widely criticized process for Iowa Democrats. The phone app that the party told precinct leaders to use on caucus night proved to unreliable, the backup phone system got overloaded with so many calls and precinct volunteers complained that the party failed to properly test the app beforehand or establish a sufficient phone system to handle the large amount of data from the 1,678 precincts.

Caucus night filled with other complications as the party used satellite caucus locations for the first time in 13 states and three countries as a way to increase participation. The party also released three sets of numbers from caucus night as a way to satisfy critics who complained the process wasn’t transparent enough. Precinct leaders had to record totals for caucus goers’ first alignment, second realignment as well as state delegate equivalents (SDE’s).

The most recent results from the party show Buttigieg with a narrow 0.1% lead in SDE’s, which according to the party’s computations, mean that he earned 14 national delegates. Sanders earned 12 national delegates.