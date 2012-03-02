The Golden Apple Award is a very special recognition given to one special teacher each month during the school year.

You can see past Golden Apple video presentations here!

Throughout the school year, students write letters and e-mails to WHO-HD telling us why their favorite teacher is so special. Thousands of letters are received each year and each one is read and judged by WHO-HD.

Each month, we pick a winning letter, contact the school’s principal and arrange a school wide assembly where that special teacher is surprised by WHO-HD. This presentation will be broadcast on the news!

Would you like your favorite teacher and school to be featured on WHO-HD? Fill out the form below.