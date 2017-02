Cold weather will hang on for another day or two. Highs Friday will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will be dry until a slight chance for light snow moves through the state Saturday. If there is any accumulation it will be east of I-35 and very light.

The weekend is looking warmer. We will see a gradual warmup from the 30s to the 40s. Sunday looks dry and both days will be breezy as…Read More