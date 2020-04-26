WHO 13 is joining the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines to raise money for their Disaster Recovery Fund to provide critical assistance to Central Iowa non-profits in need during the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

From April 27th to May 9th you can text “13 CARES” to 443-21 to make a donation or give anytime to the Disaster Recovery Fund online. Donations to the “13 Days of Caring for the Disaster Recovery Fund” will be used to help Iowans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and to implement long-term recovery strategies across central Iowa.