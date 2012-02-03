GOP lawmakers want state employees to contribute to their health insurance costs

Iowa House Republicans are calling for an end to free health care benefits for state workers, but leaders won’t say if they’ll start charging themselves.

Republicans want all state workers to pay $200 per month for their health insurance. When House Speaker Kraig Paulsen was asked if legislators would vote to charge only themselves this year, Paulsen said he only wants to talk about his full plan.

“This is something we`ve talked about for three or four years. We`ve tried multiple times to do this. We`ll continue to do it. We`re serious about it. Let`s at least have the discussion,” said Paulsen.

With most state workers under union contracts for the next year, it’s unlikely the plan will move forward. The head of AFSCME says he won’t re-open contract negotiations this year.