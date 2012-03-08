BIG 12: ISU Women lose at the Big 12 Tournament
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Iowa State Falters Late, Loses to Kansas State
-
Iowa State Knocks Off Oklahoma State
-
Iowa State Dominates Kansas at Hilton
-
Iowa State Wins First Big 12 Game 69-63 Over Oklahoma State
-
Drake Wins Third Straight, UNI Blows Big Lead at Southern Illinois
-
-
Kansas Comes from Behind to Turn Back Iowa State
-
Iowa State Falls at Texas, Big 12 Title Hopes Gone
-
College Basketball Round-Up: Drake Wins Big, Iowa State & UNI Lose Close Games
-
Purdy Family Emotional, Can’t Stop Raving About Iowa State
-
Cyclones Score Big Road Win, Upset #8 Texas Tech
-
-
Matt Campbell Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2024
-
Unpredictability and Excitement Leading Up To Cy-Hawk Hoops Matchup
-
Iowa State Cyclones will Now Play Drake December 1st after Incarnate Word Makes Playoffs