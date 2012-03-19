SKELETAL REMAINS: Kids Find Human Skull

Human remains were found by children in rural Henry County Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says two children were riding their bikes between Lockridge and Rome, when they noticed a white object lying in the ditch along Old Highway 34. When the kids were able to get a closer look they realized it was a human skull and notified their parents.

The area was searched by the Division of Criminal Investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, and the Henry County Medical Examiner and the skeletal remains of a human body were located.

Investigators say they’ll use DNA to try to identify the remains.