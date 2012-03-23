Meteorologist Brett McIntyre meets with kids visiting the WHO-HD Weather Center at the Science Center of Iowa during the noon news.
Science Center Noon #3 (3/23/12)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Join Channel 13 at the Science Center of Iowa
-
Science Center of Iowa Offering Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
First Lego League Competition Prepping Youth for Science Related Careers
-
Mercy College Hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk
-
Des Moines Police Investigating After Man Shot in Leg
-
-
Hawkeyes Win Fourth Straight
-
Sen. Kamala Harris Stumping for Democratic Candidates in Iowa
-
Farm Service Offices Open for Three Days
-
Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer Touring Marshalltown Sunday
-
Wintry & Wet Weekend Mess for Central Iowa
-
-
Brand New Ankeny Entertainment Center Has Something for Everyone to Enjoy
-
Brenton Skating Plaza Opens Season with East Village Promenade
-
Police Say Multiple Bomb Threats in Central Iowa Are Likely Hoaxes