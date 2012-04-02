× STUDENT FOUND: Missing Teen Found Alive

The search for a missing Hawkeye Community College student is over, after the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says he was found alive Monday morning.

Officials had been searching for 19-year-old Taylor Franco since Sunday morning when he allegedly broke into a rural home near the small town of La Porte City near Waterloo.

The homeowners said Franco confronted them and claimed the house was his. They say he took off without any shoes on, with their dog.

Searchers spent Sunday trying to locate Franco with everything from a horseback patrol to an airplane. They found vehicle registered to Franco’s parents parked at the dead end of a gravel road.

Franco was spotted walking on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail near Gilbertville by bicyclists around 9:30 Monday morning. He was about five miles north of the original search area.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says Franco was confused and in an altered mental state when he was located. He has been taken to a local hospital to be checked out.