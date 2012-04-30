× CHURCH BURGLARY: Facebook Helps Crack Case

Des Moines police say one of their Facebook friends helped them solve a church burglary.

The Basillica of St. John’s Church was hit March 18th, when someone took about $600 and gift cards.

Investigators were able to discover surveillance video of one of the cards taken in the burglary being used to get gas a few times. They were unable to identify the subjects shown in the video so they posted it on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say Kathy Smith saw the video on their page and recognized one of the men. She followed him and obtained his license plate number, then turned it over to police.

One of the men was identified as Lawrence Lackin. Police interviewed him and determined he’d been given a gas card as a gift from a friend, Eric Thomson, Sr. of Huxley.

Police have arrested Thompson and he’s facing a charge of exercising control over stolen property. Lackin was not charged because investigators believe he did not know the gas card was stolen.