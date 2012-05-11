× MOVIE INFLUENCE: Effort To Stop Movie Smoking

The Iowa Attorney General is joining with 38 other AGs to snuff out smoking in youth movies.

Tom Miller and the others are calling on ten studios to adopt new policies to eliminate tobacco scenes in youth-rated movies.

The push comes following a new U.S. Surgeon General’s report. It says there is evidence that movie depictions cause young people to begin smoking.

“It’s no secret that movies can influence children. When young people see actors glorifying smoking in youth-rated movies, that’s a terrible message that Hollywood sends to our children,” Miller said. “These studios can and should stop targeting kids with a very harmful message that smoking is cool.”

The AGs are also asking the studio to add anti-tobacco spots on DVDs and Blu-Ray disks.