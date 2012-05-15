× CROP REPORT: Corn Planting Amost Complete

The majority of Iowa’s corn farmers are already watching their crops grow.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says 90-percent of this year’s corn crop is already planted. That’s well ahead of last year’s pace and the five-year average.

“The warm, dry weather last week allowed fields to dry out and farmers took advantage. Many have now completed corn planning and are moving on to soybeans,” Northey said. “The weather looks agreeable again this week and I would expect many to finish planting in the next week to ten days.”

Soybean planting was 39-percent complete and that’s ahead of last year’s 36-percent.