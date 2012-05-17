Meteorologist Brett McIntyre meets with kids visiting the WHO-HD Weather Center at the Science Center of Iowa during the noon news Thursday.
Science Center Noon #2 (5/17/12)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Join Channel 13 at the Science Center of Iowa
-
Science Center of Iowa Offering Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
First Lego League Competition Prepping Youth for Science Related Careers
-
Mercy College Hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk
-
Des Moines Police Investigating After Man Shot in Leg
-
-
Sen. Kamala Harris Stumping for Democratic Candidates in Iowa
-
Farm Service Offices Open for Three Days
-
Wintry & Wet Weekend Mess for Central Iowa
-
Police Say Multiple Bomb Threats in Central Iowa Are Likely Hoaxes
-
Save Lives With Local Law Enforcement at the Blue Blood Drive
-
-
Clive Public Library Offers Residents Free Passes to Local Attractions
-
Hawkeyes Win Fourth Straight
-
Ames High School to Drop Family and Consumer Science Classes