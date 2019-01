× ROMNEY VISIT: Campaign Stops In Iowa Monday

Presumptive GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney is back in Iowa Monday.

Romney is making two stops in eastern Iowa.

First, he’ll hold a private event on a boat in Dubuque. Monday afternoon he’ll take his bus tour to Davenport for a grassroots rally at LeClaire Park.¬†

This is Romney’s second visit to the state in ten days.

The latest polls show a pretty even race in Iowa between President Obama and Romney. Obama leads by only two percentage points.